Saudi Arabia said on Friday that getting vaccinated against Covid-19 would be mandatory for all employees to attend their workplaces in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency SPA, citing the Ministry of Human Resources, reported that vaccination would be a “mandatory condition” for employees of the private and public sectors to be present in their place of work.

The Ministry said it would clarify soon the procedure and date of implementation, dpa news agency reported.

A large foreign community lives in oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

The country has so far reported 423,406 coronavirus cases and 7,032 deaths.

