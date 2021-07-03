The Gurugram police have formed an accident response team which would reach the accident site immediately to provide first aid, timely help to the road accident victims and identify vehicles involved in road accidents.

The police department has formed a response team in the Manesar area to help accident victims and to identify the vehicles responsible.

A senior police official told IANS that the primary focus of this team is to reach an accident spot immediately to identify the ‘culprit’ vehicles and ensure timely treatment to the road accident victims.

He said quick action by the response team will help to apprehend the driver of the vehicle responsible for the accident from the spot as many times by the time the police team reached the accident spot, the driver had fled the spot along with his vehicle leaving the injured behind.

“It will also help the police station concerned to identify the culprits. It will not be easy for the accused to conceal his identity by changing accident vehicle or driver,” said the police official.

To implement this at the earliest, a private firm has handed over an Ertiga car to the Gurugram police.

Pawan Yadav, the President of IMT Manesar Industrial Welfare Association, said the pressure on vehicles is increasing on the roads due to which road accidents are on the rise.

“We will do all necessary work for every section of the society and in every situation, this vehicle will help the victims of road accidents. The prompt action by the police department will ensure speedy justice to the accident victims,” Yadav added.

–IANS

