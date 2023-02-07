Ghana international winger and former Chelsea player Christian Atsu has been missing and is reportedly left under the rubble caused by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey.

Both Atsu, 31, and his Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut were left under rubble after the quake, according to Turkish media reports.

“We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We continue with our efforts to establish contact with officials of Hataspor and the Turkish Football Federation, considering the difficult situation,” Ghana Football Association tweeted.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news,” it added.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the survivors, and we pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound,” Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The 31-year-old Atsu, who has 65 caps for Ghana, represented the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

The Ghana international is now playing with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, the main club in Hatay, which was one of the most affected Turkish cities during the earthquakes.

Atsu has spent the majority of his club career in England where he signed for Chelsea in September 2013. Then, he was loaned to a host of clubs including Everton, Bournemouth and Newcastle United FC, for whom he signed permanently in 2017.

Newcastle have also tweeted to add their prayers for: “Some positive news.”

