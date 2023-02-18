SPORTSFOOTBALL

Ghanaian footballer Atsu confirmed dead in Turkey earthquake

NewsWire
0
0

Former Ghana international footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead following the devastating earthquake in Turkey, his agents confirmed Saturday morning.

The 31-year-old had been missing since the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook southern Turkey and northern Syria in the early hours of February 6, reports Xinhua news agency.

“It is with heavy hearts that I must inform all well-wishers that sadly, Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning. My heartfelt condolences go to his family and loved ones. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support,” said Nana Sechere, one of Atsu’s agents.

“Sorry for your loss. The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who died in the collapse, is on its way to his home country of Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. Rest in peace,” read a statement from Atsu’s club, Hatayspor.

Meanwhile, Atsu’s former Premier League clubs, Newcastle United and Everton, have also paid tribute to him.

20230218-192003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as team manager

    Barca, Real and Betis to feature in third round of Spain’s...

    Italy crush San Marino 7-0 in Euro 2020 warm-up clash

    Spurs boss Conte not happy with quick Premier League restart after...