HEALTHLIFESTYLEWORLD

Ghanaian official urges sustained hand hygiene to prevent Covid-19

NewsWire
0
0

Theodora Adomako-Adjei, the National Coordinator of Ghana’s handwashing campaign, urged sustained hand hygiene among the public to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

She made the remarks in Kumasi in southern Ghana on the occasion of observing the Global Handwashing Day, which was observed on Saturday.

The global campaign had been there long before the advent of Covid-19 and should be sustained, she said, urging the society not to take the practice solely as a Covid-19 prevention measure.

She stressed that human hands attract germs, bacteria and viruses in daily activities, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This is the fundamental reason hand hygiene should be a daily practice for everybody. Whether there is Covid-19 or not, every individual must adopt it,” she added.

As the extension services coordinator at the state-run Community Water and Sanitation Agency, she expressed her regret that many Ghanaians had relaxed in their observation of hand hygiene.

Moreover, she said handwashing facilities that used to be in place at public institutions during the Covid-19 pandemic had been removed, with some becoming part of obsolete equipment to be discarded.

“If we stop practicing good hand hygiene, cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, typhoid, and all the other public health infectious diseases, would return, and that will be disastrous,” she added.

20221016-014803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Latvian govt adopts plan to phase out Covid restrictions

    Kids with high exposure to PM2.5, NO2 more at risk of...

    China’s Wuhan reports three new local Covid-19 cases

    Pay attention to medical facilities than poll rallies, Raj CM tells...