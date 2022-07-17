Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party has announced new national officers at the Accra Sports Stadium in Accra, the Ghanaian capital, to lead the party into the 2024 general election.

The new officers elected on Sunday during the party’s annual delegates conference include Stephen Ayensu Ntim as the new national Chairman and Justin Frimpong Kodua as the new General Secretary.

The new executive will steer the affairs of the party for the next four years, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 6,000 delegates voted to select from among 47 candidates who contested for eight offices within the party.

The ruling party will elect parliamentary candidates and a presidential candidate in 2023 before the country’s general election in 2024.

