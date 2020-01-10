Ghani’s close aides slated for top diplomatic missions

Kabul, Jan 13 (IANS) A number of Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis close aides have been chosen for the countrys key diplomatic offices abroad, a leaked list has revealed.

In a report on Sunday, TOLO News said that the list has been leaked amid efforts by the government to bring reforms to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Meanwhile, the office of Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has slammed the list, saying: “This is not acceptable for us and, meanwhile, it will not help good governance in Afghanistan– it is a type of clearing-out and monopolization.”

But the MoFA said that based on the Constitution, the President has the authority to appoint heads of the country’s diplomatic missions abroad.

“According to Article 64 of the Constitution, the President has the authority to appoint heads of diplomatic offices outside the country and representatives of Afghanistan at international organizations,” Ministry spokesman Gran Hewad said.

But some critics have said thatPresident Ghani’s close aides have been appointed to posts in foreign missions without having served at the MoFA.

Last year, President Ghani appointed Walid Tamim, who was accused of corruption and embezzlement and whose case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office, as Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India, said TOLO News.

But his credentials were not accepted by the Indian government.

Sources have said former NDS chief Masoom Stanekzai has been considered for this post.

