The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), in coordination with the Delhi Traffic Police is organizing ‘GHAR GHAR LOK ADALAT’ for amicable settlement of traffic ‘challans’ (tickets) on Sunday.

Apart from all district court complexes in Delhi like Tis Hazari, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Saket, Rohini and Dwarka courts complexes, the initiative will be held at 33 other locations across community centres and schools premises from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. for pending “On the Spot” and traffic challans of all type of vehicles, including commercial vehicles.

“DSLSA has taken such type initiative for the first time where the Lok Adalat will be held at public premises all over Delhi for easy access,” Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Manish Kumar Agrawal, said.

–IANS

