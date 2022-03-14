INDIA

Ghar Wapsi: Surat corporator quits BJP, returns to AAP

By NewsWire
0
11

Manisha Kukadia, an SC councillor in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) who jumped ship from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month, returned to her original party AAP on Monday.

Five AAP corporators in the SMC had left the party and joined the BJP more than a month ago. All the five were inducted into the saffron fold in the presence of Gujarat Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Harsh Sanghvi.

After joining the BJP, Manisha Jagdishbhai Kukadiya of Ward No. 5 had alleged that the AAP discriminated against the SC community and that she was a victim of this discrimination.

The AAP in Surat had issued a show-cause notice to corporator Vipul Movliya for his ‘suspicious’ activities besides suspending all the five councillors who left the party.

The AAP had alleged that all the defectors were lured with monetary gains and other temptations, an allegation that was denied by all the five corporators, who claimed that their voices were not heard in the party.

But on Monday, Manisha returned to the AAP fold, Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia announced.

The AAP corporator said that she had joined the BJP without pressure from anyone.

20220314-224405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.