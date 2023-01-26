Rajasthan has received three Padma Shri awards in the field of art and social work on occasion of 74th Republic Day.

While Ghazal singers Ahmad Hussain & Mohd Hussain bagged the honour in the field of art, Moolchand Lodha and Laxman Singh received the award in the field of social work.

Both Ahmed Hussain and Mohd Hussain aged 71 & 69 from Jaipur have been actively performing and teaching for over five decades.

Another awardee Laxman Singh is 66 years of age and has been active in social work. He has been a water Conservationist from Jaipur who through the introduction of the traditional Chauka system, regenerated thousands of square meters of degraded land.

Lodha Singh (70) has been a veteran social worker from Dungarpur – working in rural and tribal areas of Rajasthan for over 5 decades.

