Ghaziabad: Action taken against minors riding two-wheelers, 91 vehicles seized

The Ghaziabad traffic police during a drive against minors riding two-wheelers in the city has registered FIRs against their parents and vehicle owners in various police stations. The police has also seized 91 such vehicles in the last week.

Among the FIRs, 12 have been lodged in Kavinagar police station, 8 in Nandgram, 10 in Kotwali, 4 in Vijay Nagar and 13 in Sahibabad, among others.

Additional DCP Traffic Ramanand Kushwaha held a meeting with the staff before starting the drive.

Kushwaha said that anyone under the age of 18 cannot drive vehicles. In case of such incidents, under section 199 (A) of the Motor Vehicle Act, the registered owner of the vehicle may be punished with a fine of Rs 25,000 or imprisonment for three years and cancellation of the vehicle registration for one year.

He added that there is also a provision of not issuing a license to the juvenile riding the vehicle till the age of 25.

Apart from this, the traffic police is also taking action against those who drive vehicles without obtaining a license, despite crossing the age of 18.

In such cases, challans have been issued to 149 vehicles.

The traffic police is visiting schools and colleges to make students aware of traffic rules.

Kushwaha said that a study on road accidents revealed that a large proportion of minors ride vehicles which is a matter of concern.

20230210-144203

