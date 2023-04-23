INDIA

Ghaziabad: Car drags man on bonnet for 4 km; 2 arrested

A cab driver and his friend have been arrested here in connection with a road rage incident in which a man was dragged on the bonnet of the car for around 4 km, the police said on Sunday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gautam and Ankit.

An FIR has been registered in this connection on the basis of a complaint filed by Kiran Uppal, an Interior Designer.

The woman mentioned in her complaint that a cab — a Wagon-R car, hit her car at around 10 p.m. on Saturday near a dhaba in the Mohan Nagar area.

When her driver, Vijay, objected to the rash driving, Gautam, who was behind the wheels of the Wagon-R, along with Ankit, assaulted him. They also took out the keys of her vehicle.

Both then tried to flee along with the car’s key. To stop them, Vijay stood on the way of the Wagon-R but Gautam, instead of applying brakes, hit Vijay who then fell on the car’s bonnet.

Despite that, Gautam kept driving the car. Vijay was eventually rescued by some passers-by who also stopped the car.

Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Verma said that car has been seized.

20230423-235004

