INDIA

Ghaziabad conversion case: Key accused sent to 14-days judicial custody

NewsWire
0
2

Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo, the key accused in Ghaziabad’s alleged religious conversion through gaming app racket, has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a court here on Tuesday.

Baddo was arrested in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Sunday, June 11. Later after getting a transit remand of the accused from a Thane court, the Uttar Pradesh police brought him to Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning.

The accused was brought to Delhi’s IGI airport on late Monday night, from where he was taken by road to the district hospital in Ghaziabad’s Sanjay Nagar for medical examinations.

According to sources, the police interrogated Baddo for several hours before bringing him to the hospital.

The accused denied most of the allegations. Also, the police have not found much evidence even from his mobile and are assuming that Baddo has erased all the evidences from the mobile before it was seized by the police, sources added.

The deleted data will now be recovered through forensic lab, they explained.

Baddo was arrested from a lodge on June 11. On June 12, he was produced before a sessions court in Maharastra’s Thane, which granted the transit remand of the accused to the Uttar Pradesh Police till June 15.

It is likely that besides the Ghaziabad police, several other investigation agencies will also interrogate Baddo, against whom an FIR was registered on May 30 at Kavi Nagar police station in Ghaziabad under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The FIR was lodged based on the complaint lodged by a man, who alleged that a cleric and Shahnawaz had unlawfully converted his 17-year-old son to Islam.

During interrogation, the boy accepted that he was converted to Islam.

The first arrest in this case was made on June 4 of Maulvi Abdul Rehman.

20230613-210604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    6 arrested in Assam education scam produced before court

    Automobile sales ‘vroomed’ during Navratri season: FADA

    K’taka woman files dowry case, husband gives ‘supari’ to kill her

    IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tests positive for Covid-19