Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo, the key accused in Ghaziabad’s alleged religious conversion through gaming app racket, has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a court here on Tuesday.

Baddo was arrested in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Sunday, June 11. Later after getting a transit remand of the accused from a Thane court, the Uttar Pradesh police brought him to Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning.

The accused was brought to Delhi’s IGI airport on late Monday night, from where he was taken by road to the district hospital in Ghaziabad’s Sanjay Nagar for medical examinations.

According to sources, the police interrogated Baddo for several hours before bringing him to the hospital.

The accused denied most of the allegations. Also, the police have not found much evidence even from his mobile and are assuming that Baddo has erased all the evidences from the mobile before it was seized by the police, sources added.

The deleted data will now be recovered through forensic lab, they explained.

Baddo was arrested from a lodge on June 11. On June 12, he was produced before a sessions court in Maharastra’s Thane, which granted the transit remand of the accused to the Uttar Pradesh Police till June 15.

It is likely that besides the Ghaziabad police, several other investigation agencies will also interrogate Baddo, against whom an FIR was registered on May 30 at Kavi Nagar police station in Ghaziabad under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The FIR was lodged based on the complaint lodged by a man, who alleged that a cleric and Shahnawaz had unlawfully converted his 17-year-old son to Islam.

During interrogation, the boy accepted that he was converted to Islam.

The first arrest in this case was made on June 4 of Maulvi Abdul Rehman.

