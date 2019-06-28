Ghaziabad councillor wants water wastage to be made penal offence

Ghaziabad, July 1 (IANS) A BJP municipal councillor in Ghaziabad has sought to make water wastage through overflowing overhead water tanks in the country a penal offence.

Rajendra Tyagi, a social activist and politician, has urged the Modi government to issue directions under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to all states and Union Territories to make such water wastage an offence punishable with fine or even imprisonment.

In a letter to the Ministry of Jal Shakti (previously Ministry of Water Resources), Tyagi has urged the Centre to frame regulations, constitute multi-tier implementation and enforcement mechanisms to curb the wastage of “precious, fresh water”.

He has also asked the government set up task forces, monitoring committees and other effective measures for curbing the “incessantly overflowing water from rooftop overhead tanks”.

“The states and UTs ought to be directed to issue appropriate directions and orders, in sync with those issued by the Centre, to all concerned local bodies, development authorities and other agencies to check wastage of fresh ground water from overflowing overhead tanks or even otherwise,” Tyagi said in the letter.

Tyagi has urged that he would be “compelled to seek directions in this regard from the National Green Tribunal” if no action was taken on his complaint within 15 days.

–IANS

sps/kr