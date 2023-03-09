INDIALIFESTYLE

Ghaziabad couple dies due to alleged suffocation

A couple in Ghaziabad died due to alleged suffocation after inhaling gas leaked from a geyser, said a police official.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Goyal (40) and Shilpi (36) who resided in Agrasen colony Phase-1 of Muradnagar.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to the police, the couple went to the bathroom to shower after playing Holi on Wednesday, at around 4 p.m.

Their two children alerted the neighbours when the couple did not come out after an hour.

Police officials added that neighbours opened the door which was locked from the inside and found the two unconscious.

They were rushed to Yashoda Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The hospital sent a memo to Muradnagar police station, following which a team reached the spot and started investigation.

A police official said that he felt suffocated when he entered the bathroom, due to a cylinder and a geyser present inside.

He said that there was no arrangement for ventilation and the glass on top of the door made for ventilation was also closed.

Deepak had recently opened a paint chemical factory in Ghaziabad while Shilpi was a housewife.

The deceased are survived by two children, aged 12 and 14.

