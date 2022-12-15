A man allegedly killed his tenant – a PhD scholar – and chopped his body into four pieces in a bid to not return the money he borrowed from the deceased, in Ghaziabad.

The police on Wednesday arrested two persons including the landlord, a resident of Modinagar, regarding the case.

According to the information, Ankit had Rs 1.5 crore in his account, out of which his landlord had taken Rs 60 lakh to do business. In an attempt to not return the money, he killed Ankit and cut the body into four pieces and threw them at different places.

Later, for two months, the accused kept on using the phone of his tenant, so that people do not doubt that Ankit has disappeared. He also transferred Rs 40 lakh to his account through net banking.

According to the statement given by the accused Umesh to the police, he had seen a Hindi film, in which if the body is not found, then the murder is not confirmed. After seeing the movie, he got the idea that if Ankit was killed and his body was disposed of, then the mystery of his murder would never be solved.

On October 6, the accused first strangled Ankit, then brought a saw and cut the body into four pieces.

The same day, the accused Umesh took with his friend’s car. He first reached Khatauli and threw a piece in the Ganga canal. Then, he reached Mussoorie and threw two pieces in the Ganga Canal there, the fourth piece he threw at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Finally, he went returned to his home in Modinagar.

The incident came to light when the police learnt that Ankit had Rs 1 crore in his account.

When the police got the details, it came to know that out of Rs 1 crore, more than Rs 60 lakh has been withdrawn – Rs 40 lakh withdrawn before October 6 and more than Rs 21 lakh after that. Out of this, Rs 60 lakh went to Umesh’s account. This convinced the police that he had committed the murder.

