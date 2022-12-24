INDIA

Ghaziabad: Man held for killing live-in partner, dumping body in Kullu forest

NewsWire
0
0

The Ghaziabad police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner while they were on their way to Kullu in Himachal Pradesh seven months ago.

The accused, who has been identified as Raman, had even lodged a missing complaint on May 20.

According to the police, after killing his live-in partner, the accused lodged a police complaint that his ‘wife’ is missing following which a case was registered at the Indirapuram police station and investigation was taken up.

“During investigation, it was found that the duo had an argument over their wedding,” said the official.

A police officer privy to investigation said that Raman had strangulated the woman while going towards Kullu and then threw her body in a nearby forest area.

The body of the deceased has been found from the the forest area, and further the probe is underway.

The case follows the shocking Mehrauli murder case, wherein Aaftab Poonawalla killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped the body parts in a nearby forest area.

20221224-221602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Doctors’ Day: Gurugram sets record with over 51,000 vaccinations

    Forgotten hero Sherwani who helped save Kashmir from Pak raiders in...

    Rahul Gandhi’s Padyatra to enter Hyderabad on Tuesday

    Slandering husband as ‘womaniser’, ‘alcoholic’ sans proof ‘cruelty’: Bombay HC