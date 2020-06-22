Ghaziabad Police, Crime Branch arrest prime accused in murder of female nursing student

Ghaziabad, June 23 (IANS) : The prime accused in the murder of a 19-year-old nursing student has been arrested by Ghaziabad Police on Monday. The prime accused, Sheru Khan (22), had gone into hiding after the incident. He was caught while changing his location of hiding, police said. “He was moving from Harsh Vihar to Panchsheel Colony when we arrested him,” Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP Ghaziabad, told IANS. The police have also arrested Sherus brother Rizwan and brother in law Imran for providing shelter to the prime accused.

Naithani also told that the Sheru’s arrest was a joint operation by two teams of Ghaziabad Police and Crime Branch. Naithani has declared prize money of Rs 20,000 for the teams, which traced and arrested Sheru. Naithani had put a bounty of Rs 20,000 on Sheru after he went into the hiding.

Earlier, the police had arrested two accomplices of Sheru, Asif (22) and Amir Chaudhary (20), who accompanied him in the murder. The police have charged all three accused under section 302 of IPC and section 25 of Arms Act.

Khan, along with his two friends, had attacked Naina in the middle of the road at a market near Tila Mor when she was returning to her home on Wednesday. Her parents accompanied her during the incident. Sheru had stabbed her multiple times in her neck, chest, and abdomen. She was rushed to a hospital in Delhi, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Sheru had come with his friends on a scooty. Baldev Singh, Naina’s father, said that he was donning a mask, but her mother identified him when she tore his mask while struggling to save Naina from being attacked. All three of them escaped the scene right after the incident. The family lodged an FIR against the accused following which the police arrested Asif and Aamir on Thursday. However, Sheru went on large. Naina used to live with her parents in Tulsi Niketan.

The police have also recovered two knives and the scooty, which was used in the crime.

Naina was murdered just two days before her marriage. The marriage was scheduled on June 20 at Nagpur, where her fiancé lives and runs a restaurant, Singh informed.

Police informed that Sheru and Aamir are residents of Delhi’s Sunder Nagri, while Asif lives in Sahibabad. Police also said that Sheru was after Naina since she was studying in a school in Sunder Nagri. She was pursuing her education in nursing from a college in Delhi. Sheru used to help his father in his business. He was also very active on Tik Tok and had amassed a following of four lakh users on his account.

