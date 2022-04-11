INDIA

Ghaziabad school shut for 3 days after 2 students test Covid positive

Two students studying at a private school here tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the administration to shut the school for three days.

“The school will remain closed from April 11-13 as a precautionary measure,” a school official said.

Both the students, one of Class 3 and the other of Class 9 are currently under home isolation.

When the school administration got to know about the reason for their absence, they decided to refrain from conducting the physical classes.

However, the online mode of classes will continue for the next three days.

The state government had ordered schools to resume physical classes from February 14.

Gradually most of the schools, first for higher classes then ultimately for all classes were reopened in the city.

The country has seen a sharp decline in the cases of Covid-19 in the past few weeks with the latest single-day tally of infection plummeting to 871 on Monday.

