A young man who had gone to a birthday party in Modinagar area of Ghaziabad was shot dead on Sunday night.

The victim, identified as Deepak Pasi, was a resident of Indrapuri Tibra road.

According to sources, Deepak was celebrating the birthday party of his friend Monica along with some other friends. He got into an altercation with some unidentified people present in the area which led to violence. The other side pelted stones and fired indiscriminately at the victim and his friends.

SP Dehat, Iraj Raza, said that the victim had gone to a vacant plot near his house to celebrate the birthday.

He added that Deepak got hit by a bullet in his back while running and fell down, the accused then fired another bullet into his head which led to his death on the spot.

A friend of Deepak present at the scene suffered a head injury and has been admitted to a hospital.

A case has been registered against the unknown accused and some people have been detained.

