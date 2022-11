In a shocking incident, a dog was hanged to death by two youths in Ghaziabd. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

In the video, two men are seen hanging a dog with the noose. Along with this, they are also holding one end of the rope in their hands, which both are pulling towards them with full force, so that the dog suffocates.

After the incident came to light, the police called the youths seen in the video to the police station for questioning.

In the police investigation, it has been found that this case is related to Elaichipur village under Tronica City police station area.

It is being said that the video, which went viral, is about three months old. At the same time, after the matter reached the police, the villagers were scared. They do not want to talk to anyone about this matter.

The villagers say that the people of the village were troubled by that dog. Then the youths together made a plan to kill him.

