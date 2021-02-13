Several people living near the Ghazipur border at Delhi on Saturday staged a protest against the farmers’ agitation. The road near the border has remained closed due to the farmers’ protests since the last 80 days, due to which the local people are facing various problems.

The farmers have been protesting at various borders of the national capital against the three new farm laws since November 26, 2020.

The farmers have been sitting at the Ghazipur border and after the violence on Republic Day, barricades have been placed by the local administration to prevent the farmers from entering Delhi.

The local residents have been forced to wait on the streets for several hours while commuting from Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, so a group of local residents sat on a ‘dharna’ against the farmer agitation. They demanded that the protest should end soon as the people living near the border are getting tired of the continuous protests.

Some of the locals said, “What protest is this by closing the roads? We are facing trouble in commuting to office every morning.

However, the people sitting on this protest ended it after some time after they handed a memorandum to the administration and asked them to put an end to the farmers’ agitation at the earliest.

–IANS

