A fire that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill was doused on Tuesday after 21 hours, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.
The official said that a call was received at around 1.30 p.m. regarding the blaze.
“A total of 19 fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with a robotic machine to control and douse the fire,” said the official.
“The flames were finally doused at around 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday,” he said.
In March last year, a huge cloud of smoke enveloped the region and neighbouring areas after a massive fire broke out at the dumping yard.
