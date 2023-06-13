INDIA

Ghazipur landfill fire doused after 21 hours

NewsWire
0
0

A fire that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill was doused on Tuesday after 12 hours, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

The official said that a call was received at around 1.30 p.m. regarding the blaze.

“A total of 19 fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with a robotic machine to control and douse the fire,” said the official.

“The flames were finally doused at around 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday,” he said.

In March last year, a huge cloud of smoke enveloped the region and neighbouring areas after a massive fire broke out at the dumping yard.

20230613-112405

