INDIA

Ghazwa-e-Hind case: NIA conducts raids in 3 states

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids in eight locations across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in connection with the Ghazwa-e-Hind case, an official said.

An official said that incriminating materials, including digital devices, mobile phones, memory cards and documents have been seized during the raids in the houses of eight suspects.

The searches were carried out in Nagpur (Maharashtra), Gwalior district (Madhya Pradesh), and Valsad, Surat and Botad districts in Gujarat.

“The accused named in the Ghazwa-e-Hind case planned to make India an Islamic state by 2047. We have seized a number of incriminating documents,” a source said.

In July 2022, a case was registered in Patna’s Phulwarisharif police station against the members of Ghazwa-e-Hind module, which was being operated and controlled from Pakistan.

Marghoob Ahmad Danish a.k.a. Tahir, the admin of a WhatsApp group ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ created by a Pakistani national, was arrested in the case.

“Marghoob created ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ groups on different social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram. He had also created a dedicated WhatsApp group for Bangladeshi nationals, with the title ‘BDGhazwa E HindBD’,” the official said.

Marghoob had added many people from India as well as from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen to those groups.

The module aimed to radicalise impressionable Indian youth with the ultimate objective of “conquest of India” — “Ghazwa-e-Hind’.

The members of this group were being radicalised with the aim of converting them into ‘Sleeper Cells’ for carrying out terrorist activities.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against Marghoob in January this year.

20230323-165002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moster of Telugu political thriller ‘Sasana Sabha’ released

    RLDA invites bid for commercial development of railway land at Kannur

    3 killed in Telangana as car plunges into canal

    IND v SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep-Chahar wreak havoc with opening spell,...