INDIA

Ghazwa-e-hind case: NIA raids underway in Maha, MP, Guj

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at seven locations in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in connection with the Ghazwa-e-hind case.

An NIA source told IANS that multiple teams have been formed to carry out the raids. While three places each in Nagpur and Gujarat are being raided, searches are on one location in Gwalior.

“This is the Ghazwa-e-hind case in which the accused planned to make India an Islamic state by 2047. We have seized a number of incriminating documents,” the source said.

The NIA is yet to make any official comment in the matter.

20230323-113002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TSRTC restores 100 per cent services in Greater Hyderabad

    Are ‘diet’, ‘low-carb’ or ‘gluten-free’ labels your diet companions?

    18 states under scanner after UK, SA, Brazil strains rise

    Cruise ship rave party bust: NCB probes megastar SRK’s son