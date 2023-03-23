The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at seven locations in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in connection with the Ghazwa-e-hind case.

An NIA source told IANS that multiple teams have been formed to carry out the raids. While three places each in Nagpur and Gujarat are being raided, searches are on one location in Gwalior.

“This is the Ghazwa-e-hind case in which the accused planned to make India an Islamic state by 2047. We have seized a number of incriminating documents,” the source said.

The NIA is yet to make any official comment in the matter.

