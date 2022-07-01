Celebrated music director duo Salim Sulaiman released their own ghazal composition, ‘Jashn-e-Gham’, on Friday. It has been sung by Pratibha Singh Baghel and the lyrics are by A.M. Turaz.

SalimSulaiman are known for delivering some of the superhit Bollywood songs in films like Krrish, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dhoom, Fashion and Kurbaan.

Talking about the ghazal, Salim said, “Jashn-E-Gham is a piece of my heart. I and Sulaiman truly enjoyed composing this song for Pratibha and Sufiscore. My friend Turaz has written exactly what I was looking for. It’s wonderfully arranged and produced by very talented Deepak Pandit. It’s co-produced by Gaurav Vaswani. The video has been directed and choreographed by the very talented Rajeev Goswami. I am looking forward to this eagerly. And hoping that it will touch everyone’s heart.”

Adding to that, Turaz said: “The lyrics of the song will nurture all those with a broken heart. Everyone has done an outstanding job which reflects in the song. Keeping our fingers crossed.”

The song Jashn-e-Gham released on the YouTube channel of Sufiscore.

