Ghevar demand picks up ahead of festive season

Agra/Mathura, July 30 (IANS) The sweet makers of Agra are working extra hours to meet the demand for Ghevar, a traditional sweet associated with the Teej festival.

Prepared during July-August ahead of Teej and Rakshabandhan, Ghevar is giving tough competition to other traditional sweets like the Petha of Agra and the Peda of Mathura.

“The demand for Ghevar increases ahead of Teej festival. Not only Ghevar but the demand for fancy bangles, clothes and cosmetics also picks up during Sawan,” says Bankey Lala, a shopkeeper of Johri Bazar in Agra.

Prepared with flour, Ghevar sells at around Rs 160 per kg. The cost of the sweet goes up with the different variants. For instance, Ghevar prepared in desi ghee is being sold at more than Rs 500 per kg at various sweet shops.

“A large number of families have already placed their orders as Ghevar parcels have to be sent to the married daughters’ families,” according to a local sweet maker. They have added some other variants like malai ka Ghevar, chocolate Ghevar, mango Ghevar and even sugar-free Ghevar.

