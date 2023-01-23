ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘GHKPM’: Ayesha Singh’s on-screen character all set to bring a major twist in show

TV actress Ayesha Singh’s character Sayi in the show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ (GHKPM) will be shown informing everyone the truth that she is Vinayak’s real mother and not Paakhi.

Moreover, she is also shown getting upset as her son Vinayak dedicated the trophy to Paakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and not to her. It came as a shock for her.

However Sayi is now aware of the fact that Vinayak is her son but Virat (Neil Bhatt) is reluctant about sharing the truth with his wife, Paakhi and requested Sayi to give him some time to reveal the truth. She has given him 72 hours and threatened him by saying that she herself will tell everyone about the reality and will take Vinayak along with her.

However, in the coming episode, it will be shown that Paakhi runs away with Vinayak and when Sayi comes to know about the news she blames Virat. She tells everyone the truth that Vinayak is her son which left Virat in shock and he supports Paakhi and makes her choose Vinayak.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ airs on Star Plus.

