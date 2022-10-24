ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Ghost’ makers release new poster for action heist thriller

NewsWire
0
0

Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming pan-India movie “Ghost” is the next big thing from Sandalwood. Billed as an action heist thriller, its shooting is going on at a brisk pace.

On Diwali, Team “Ghost” wished everyone with a brand new poster. The poster features Shivaraj Kumar holding a gun with bullets flying all-over. The fire and smoke backdrop added more intensity to the already striking poster.

The crew is filming key scenes in a huge prison set worth Rs 6 crore at Minerva Mills in Bengaluru. An action sequence will be shot in this set for 24 days in this schedule till November 10. The second schedule will begin from December.

Srini, who helmed the Kannada blockbuster film “Birbal”, is directing the film, while politician and producer Sandesh Nagraj is bank-rolling this biggie under his Sandesh Productions banner.

The crew of “Ghost” comprises leading Sandalwood talent. Dialogues are by Masthi and Prasanna V.M. Art has been overseen by Shiva Kumar of “KGF” fame. The music is by popular composer Arjun Janya.

“Ghost” will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

20221024-181003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hiten Tejwani joins the cast of ‘Swaran Ghar’

    Fun apart, people will sense the message of ‘Family Pack’: Director...

    Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s ‘Aaranya Kaandam’ to be remade in Hindi

    Top style divas of the small screen