‘Ghost’ motion poster reveals Shivarajkumar in retro avatar

Sandalwood superstar Shivarajkumar’s maiden pan-India film ‘Ghost’ is shaping up as an explosive action spectacle. Srini, who has carved a niche for himself with blockbuster films such as ‘Birbal’, is directing this ambitious project.

Politician and film producer Sandesh Nagraj is backing this big budgeted project under his Sandesh Productions. The makers have unveiled a retro motion poster on the eve of New Year.

The motion poster, designed meticulously, begins with a shot of a car speedometer with thumping beats in the background.

It is riveting and it features cool animation complemented by a pulsating background score by Arjun Janya and impressive lyrics. Finally, Shivanna, as Shivarajkumar is endearingly known, is revealed in his vintage avatar during the flashback portions in the film.

‘Ghost’ is an action heist thriller which has recently completed its second schedule, where the crew shot key scenes in a huge prison interior set worth Rs 6 crore at Mysore. Shivarajkumar, Jayaram and Prashanth Narayanan took part in this schedule.

The third schedule will begin from the first week of February. Introduction parts and climax parts will be shot during the third schedule. A huge set is being erected in Bengaluru to can these sequences.Dr Shivarajkumar starrer Ghost also has Jayaram playing a pivotal role in this film. It also features Prashant Narayanan, Achyuth Kumar, Dattanna, and Avinash in prominent roles. The crew of ‘Ghost’ comprises top technicians. Dialogues by Masthi and Prasanna VM. Art is by Shiva Kumar of KGF fame. Music is composed by popular music director Arjun Janya.

‘Ghost’ will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages produced by top production house Sandesh Productions.

