WORLD

‘Ghost of Kiev’ pilot was only a superhero-legend

NewsWire
0
28

Ukraine’s fighter pilots are vastly outnumbered by the Russians, and have become legendary — thanks in part to the story of an alleged flying ace called the “Ghost of Kiev”, BBC reported.

This hero is said to have downed as many as 40 enemy planes — an incredible feat in an arena where Russia controls the skies.

But now the Ukraine Air Force Command has warned on Facebook that the “Ghost of Kiev is a superhero-legend whose character was created by Ukrainians!”, BBC reported.

“We ask the Ukrainian community not to neglect the basic rules of information hygiene,” the message said, urging people to “check the sources of information, before spreading them”.

Earlier, reports had named the ace pilot as Major Stepan Tarabalka, 29. The authorities confirmed that he was killed in combat on March 13 and honoured with a Hero of Ukraine medal posthumously.

Now, the air force stresses that “Tarabalka was not ‘Ghost of Kiev’, and he did not hit 40 planes”.

It describes the “Ghost of Kiev” as “a collective image of pilots of the Air Force’s 40th tactical aviation brigade, who defend the sky over the capital”, rather than a single man’s combat record.

For weeks, Ukrainians did not have a name to go with the “Ghost of Kiev”, but that did not stop the story from going viral on social media, BBC reported.

Military experts told the BBC they doubted that one pilot could have downed as many as 40 Russian planes.

Ukrainian military historian Mikhail Zhirohov described the Ghost of Kiev story as “propaganda for raising morale”.

Speaking to the BBC from Chernihiv, he said that early on in the war, the Russians dominated the Ukrainian airspace, so a Ukrainian pilot “could only shoot down two or three”.

20220502-183206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Serious differences remain over Iran nuclear deal talks’

    Grand Mosque in Mecca receives 1st batch of Haj pilgrims

    Rishi Sunak has ‘serious questions to answer’ over Murthy’s shares

    Guterres calls for unified UNSC over Israel-Palestine conflict