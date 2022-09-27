INDIA

‘Ghost video’ in Varanasi creates panic, police register case

NewsWire
0
0

The video of a white-clad ‘ghost’ walking on rooftops in Varanasi has gone viral, creating a panic among the local residents.

The police have registered a case against unknown miscreants at Bhelupur police station.

Ramakant Dubey, inspector, Bhelupur Police Station, said: “There is fear among the people. On their complaint we have lodged an FIR against unknown persons and have intensified patrolling in the area.”

The chaos started a few days ago when a video of VDA Colony located in the Badi Gabi area went viral on WhatsApp, in which a shadow was seen walking.

Later, three more such videos emerged on the social media, adding to the panic.

Some locals said that the video seemed genuine while most of them found it a fake video.

“It seems to be a fake video but there is a lot of fear among locals, hence we decided to approach the police to investigate the matter to reveal the truth,” said Suresh Singh, a local resident.

Meanwhile, the DCP has appealed to the people that no such incident has happened in Varanasi and has asked them not to forward such viral videos.

20220927-091203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Instagram rewards Jaipur student with Rs 38 lakh for finding a...

    Tiger Shroff finally breaks silence on his relationship with Disha Patani

    Fish production reaches all-time high, shows data

    I’ve fought a 1,000 battles and am still standing: Aathmika