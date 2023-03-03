ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Ghostface sightings on streets orchestrated by ‘Scream VI’ team prompt 911 calls

NewsWire
0
0

According to the sheriff’s office and representatives from Visit Sonoma, whose webcams captured footage of the sighting, the individual was there for at least one hour, standing eerily still in the rain before slowly walking toward a lamppost and prowling through a crosswalk.

“The phone lines blew up, and there were tons and tons of calls from concerned citizens,” Robert Dillion, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told SFGATE on Thursday.

“It took a number of resources to field all of the phone calls that came in,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

Dillion said that deputies visited the scene and made contact with the individual, who told them that they had been hired by Paramount Pictures to promote the upcoming slasher film. The individual, whose identity was not revealed to the public, left shortly after and was not charged with any crimes.

“Thank you for everyone’s concern, it’s been addressed,” police said, quelling any fears. Dillion said his multiple attempts to reach out to Paramount have not received a response yet.

Sonoma is the stand-in for the franchise’s fictional town of Woodsboro, where most of the films in the “Scream” franchise are set. An individual dressing as Ghostface has also been spotted in New Orleans and St. Louis.

Meanwhile, Ghostface’s official Twitter account has joined in the fun by tweeting: “I was just minding my business” and “I’m watching you” in response to creepy webcams photos that have been capturing his sightings around the country.

Paramount previously pulled a similar stunt with ‘Smile’. The studio hired actors to sit behind home plate while flashing unsettling grins at televised MLB games.

‘Scream VI’ will hit theatres across the nation on March 10.

20230303-114402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Elizabeth Olsen wants Scarlet Witch to team up with the X-Men...

    Kate Winslet details ‘abuse’ she got from ‘Titanic’ fans who called...

    Why Christopher Lloyd won’t retire

    Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV...