Ghulam Nabi Azad attacks govt for Delhi riots

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Squarely blaming the BJP-led government for failing to check Delhi riots, senior Congress leader Ghulam Ali Azad on Monday termed the violence as the “biggest incident” to have hit Delhi.

Addressing media in the national capital, Azad said: “The Central government claims that law and order are state subjects, but in Delhi law and order falls under Central government.

“For three days, the violence continued day and night, neither did we see statement by any minister nor did they go to meet the victims.”

He also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging the local administration and the police did nothing.

On the demands of the opposition parties, Azad said, “We would say whatever we want to inside Parliament. We have given notice both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for a day-long discussion.”

The death toll in the clashes that erupted in northeast Delhi over the past week has increased to 45 after four bodies were brought to Ram Manohar Lohia mortuary on Sunday.

Over 200 people have been injured and property worth crores of rupees has been damaged in the violence that began after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters took a communal turn.

The issue rocked Parliament on Monday after the Congress-led opposition raised it for discussion, leading to adjournment of both the Houses.

–IANS

miz-rag/prs