Former J&K Chief Minister and senior congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function organised by the Gujjar Desh Charitable Trust in Jammu.

While addressing the members of the Gujjar community in the presence of some J&K Congress leaders, Azad said that Narendra Modi doesn’t hide his humble background and the fact that he comes from a village.

Azad said he may have political differences with Modi, but he appreciates that he doesn’t hide his true self, adding that those who hide their true self are living in an artificial world.

“I like many things about many leaders. I am from a village and I am proud of that. Our PM who used to sell tea also comes from a village. I may have political differences with him, but he doesn’t hide his true self,” Azad said.

“Those who hide their true self are living in an artificial world. I have travelled across the world and stayed in five and seven star hotels, but when I sit with the people of my village, there is a fragrance which gives a different feeling,” he added.

On Saturday, a section of G-23 Congress leaders who had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi in August last year praised Azad at a gathering in Jammu and said that they are carrying forward the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

