‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’: Couple competition creates differences between the lead characters

The show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ keeps the audience hooked because of the love triangle between Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, Virat, portrayed by Neil Bhatt and Paakhi, played by Aishwarya Sharma. As the differences between the three are increasing, Paakhi uses sarcastic remarks for her husband Virat as she feels he hardly knows her choices.

In the recent episodes it was seen that Virat takes his daughter Savi with him for the school picnic. During the trip, Virat learns how his ex-wife Sai has built a very positive image in Savi’s mind about her father.

The latest promo dropped by the makers brings out an interesting twist as the teacher plays a game in which she asks Paakhi to tell about her husband’s favourite colour, sports and other choices. She answers all of them and later when the teacher asks Virat to answer the questions about his wife, Pakhi says: “Iski zarurat nahi, kahi aesa na ho mai apne pati ki vajah se haar jau” (This is not needed, as I don’t want to lose the game because of my husband.) Pakhi thinks that Virat hardly knows about her choices as he is still in love with Sai.

How all these changes are going to bring twists in the lives of Sai, Virat and Paakhi will be seen in the coming episodes.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ airs at 8 p.m. on Star Plus.

20221212-170607

