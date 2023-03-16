SPORTSFOOTBALL

Gianni Infantino re-elected as FIFA president

NewsWire
0
0

Gianni Infantino was re-elected as the President of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) for another four years at the 73rd FIFA Congress, held here on Thursday.

The 52-year-old Swiss, who succeeded Sepp Blatter in 2016, was elected unopposed in presence of delegates from the 211 member federations.

“It is an incredible honour and privilege, and a great responsibility. I promise to continue serving FIFA and football around the world,” Infantino said.

“To those that love me, and I know there are many, and those who hate me … I love you all,” he added.

20230316-155005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    France striker Christopher Nkunku ruled out of World Cup due to...

    India’s Chhetri now 3 short of Pele’s 77 international goals

    Bayern agree in principle with Barca for transfer of Robert Lewandowski

    Norway international Morten Thorsby joins Union Berlin