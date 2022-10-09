SCI-TECHWORLD

Giant impact may have formed Moon within hours: Study

NewsWire
0
0

A giant impact could have formed the Moon more rapidly within hours, scientists have revealed, opening up a whole new range of possible starting places for the Moon’s evolution.

The Moon is thought to have formed following a collision 4.5 billion years ago between the young Earth and a Mars-sized object, called Theia.

Most theories create the Moon by gradual accumulation of the debris from this impact.

However, this has been challenged by measurements of lunar rocks showing their composition is like that of Earth’s mantle, while the impact produces debris that comes mostly from Theia.

Scientists from Durham University’s Institute for Computational Cosmology in the UK used the most detailed supercomputer simulations yet to reveal an alternative explanation for the Moon’s origin, with a giant impact immediately placing a Moon-like body into orbit around Earth.

The research team included scientists at NASA Ames Research Centre and the University of Glasgow, UK, and their simulation findings have been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

“We went into this project not knowing exactly what the outcomes of these very high-resolution simulations would be. So, on top of the big eye-opener that standard resolutions can give you wrong answers, it was extra exciting that the new results could include a tantalisingly Moon-like satellite in orbit,” said Jacob Kegerreis, lead researcher of the study.

If much of the Moon formed immediately following the giant impact, then this could also mean that less became molten during formation than in the standard theories where the Moon grew within a debris disk around Earth.

Depending upon details of the subsequent solidification, these theories should predict different internal structures for the Moon.

“This formation route could help explain the similarity in isotopic composition between the lunar rocks returned by the Apollo astronauts and Earth’s mantle,” Vincent Eke, co-author of the study.

Furthermore, they found that even when a satellite passes so close to the Earth that it might be expected to be torn apart by the “tidal forces” from Earth’s gravity, the satellite actually can not only survive but also be pushed onto a wider orbit, safe from future destruction.

20221009-104002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Smartphone app accurately detects Covid infection in people’s voices

    iOS 15.4 beta lets you use Face ID with mask on

    Consumers spent $34 bn online in one holiday week in US

    Draft telecom bill will curtail TRAI’s power, needs critical review: BIF