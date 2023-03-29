Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that the UT has maintained great pace of development during the last 3-4 years.

Addressing a press conference on J&K Budget 2023-24, Sinha said that the highest ever investment of Rs 1,547.87 crore has been received during the last 10 months and 500 startups have come up during the last three years.

“J&K has witnessed economic growth of 14.64 per cent and tax revenue has shown growth of 31 per cent during last year.

“The law and order situation has improved appreciably in J&K and this year highest number of 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K.

“J&K has been among top performers in the country for the implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Amrit Sarovar, SVAMITVA Scheme, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nasha Mukt Abhiyan and Renewable Energy Development. Most of the social security schemes have been saturated in J&K.

“Under ‘My Youth My Pride, Har Din Khel Har Ek Kay Liye Khel’, nearly 50 lakh youth have participated in different sports activities this year.

“Under the Digital J&K initiative, 445 online services are being provided through e-UNNAT portal.

“225 e-services have been integrated with Rapid Assessment System for real time feedback on quality of service delivery.

“All the online services have been linked with the Public Service Guarantee Act in J&K.

“J&K is the first among States/Union Territories to have a District Good Governance Index for assessing the public service delivery at district level.

“Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme, Aspirational Block Development Programme and Aspirational Town Development Programme are the three new initiatives being implemented in J&K.

“Unemployment rate is marginally reduced. 33,426 posts have been referred to recruiting agencies.

“25,450 selections have been made, including 2,436 selections of J&K Bank Limited. Around 2,02,749 youth have been covered under various self-employment schemes and the target is to cover 2,37,000 by the end of the current year.

“Next year around three lakh will be covered under all the self-employment schemes.

“In 2018-19, 9228 works were completed; 12,637 works in 2019-20, 21,943 in 2020-21 and in 2021-22, 50,627 works were completed and this year we expect 70,000 works to be completed.

“This is the paradigm shift in the pace of development in J&K over the last three to four years.

“Road construction nearly doubled to 3,200 kms against 1500-1600 Km in 2018,” Sinha said.

