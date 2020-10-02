GIC to invest Rs 5,512 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) announced on Friday that Singapore’s GIC will invest Rs 5,512.5 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore. GIC’s investment will translate into a 1.22 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome GIC to the Reliance Retail family. I am delighted that GIC, with its track record of close to four decades of successful long-term value investing across the world, is partnering with Reliance Retail in its mission to transform the Indian retail landscape. GIC’s global network and track record of long-term partnerships will be invaluable to the transformation story of Indian Retail. This investment is a strong endorsement of our strategy and India’s potential.”

Lim Chow Kiat, Chief Executive Officer, GIC, said: “GIC is pleased to partner with Reliance through this new investment, which will enable the company to position Reliance Retail for the strong secular growth in India’s retail market. We believe Reliance Retail will continue to use its extensive supply chain and store networks, as well as strong logistics and data infrastructure, to add value to its customers and shareholders.”

GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to manage Singapore’s foreign reserves. A disciplined long-term value investor, GIC is uniquely positioned for investments across a wide range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and infrastructure. GIC has investments in over 40 countries and has been investing in emerging markets for more than two decades.

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates India’s fastest growing and most profitable retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its 12,000 stores nationwide. Reliance Retail’s vision is to galvanize the Indian retail sector through an inclusive strategy serving millions of customers by empowering millions of farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and working closely with global and domestic companies as a preferred partner, to deliver immense benefits to Indian society, while protecting and generating employment for millions of Indians.

