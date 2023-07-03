In an attempt to accelerate the process of setting up of industries, the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) in Uttar Pradesh will soon initiate the application process for the allocation of 253 industrial plots in different sectors, including the plastic and readymade garments park projects among others.

According to Pawan Agrawal, the Chief Executive Officer of GIDA, the allocation process for the new plots will expedite the development of a plastic park.

As per the available data, 92 plots with a total area of 2,18,859 square metres will be allotted in the plastic park located in Sector 28.

The sizes of these plots range from 594 sq mt to 20,764 sq mt. A total of 42 plots will be available with sizes up to 1,000 sq mt, 42 plots with sizes ranging from 1,001 to 4,000 sq mt, five plots with sizes ranging from 4,001 to 20,000 sq mt, and three plots with sizes exceeding 20,001 sq mt, for which entrepreneurs and investors can submit their applications.

Similarly, a total of 41 new plots will be allocated at the Garment Park in GIDA Sector 26, covering a total area of 28,340 sq mt.

These plots will have sizes ranging from 510 to 1,000 sq mt. Besides, 120 plots will be allotted for general industries.

These plots are located in four sectors, with a total area of 479,053.83 sq mt.

Entrepreneurs and investors can apply for 26 plots with areas ranging from 600 to 42,284.20 sq mt in Sector 13, 18 plots ranging from 759 to 15,500 sq mt in Sector 15, 12 plots ranging from 3,996 to 17,514 sq mt in Sector 26, and 64 plots, ranging from 541 to 62,952.70 sq mt in Sector 27.

The entrepreneurs can apply for the plots according to their requirements.

Pawan Agarwal added, “GIDA is being developed as an excellent industrial area in line with the vision of the chief minister. The process of implementing the investment proposals received at the Global Investors Summit in the ground-breaking ceremony is also progressing rapidly.”

It is noteworthy that the GIDA, as per the intention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is consistently enriching its land bank to ensure that investors receive land plots according to their requirements.

Additionally, the process of allocating land to entrepreneurs and connecting their plots with infrastructure development is also progressing rapidly. Agrawal said that GIDA has received a target of Rs 12,500 crore for the ground-breaking ceremony. So far, approximately two-thirds of the target has been achieved.

The allocation of new plots will further contribute to GIDA’s progress beyond the set goals. Small, medium, and large plots have been developed according to the needs of every investor and entrepreneur.

Notably, GIDA has emerged as the preferred destination for investors over the last six years, similar to Noida due to improved law and order situation as well as industry-friendly and transparent policies of the Yogi government.

During the Global Investors Summit held in February, Gorakhpur received investment proposals worth Rs 1.71 lakh crore.

