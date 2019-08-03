Gift chocolates made by jail inmates this Raksha Bandhan

Shimla, Aug 8 (IANS) Now, this Raksha Bandhan you can gift chocolates made by inmates of Himachal Pradesh prisons.

Somesh Goyal, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, here on Thursday launched Kaara Chocolates, made by inmates at the Model Central Correctional Homes in Nahan and Kaithu.

A master chef from Chandigarh trained inmates in making delicious and hygienic chocolates. Available in several flavours, these chocolates also contained nuts, like almonds and walnuts, he said.

Priced at Rs 250 for a box of 48 pieces of assorted chocolates, the Prison Department is giving a free Rakhi on purchase of every box.

