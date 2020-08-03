Gift masks to sisters on Raksha Bandhan: Chandigarh UT adviser

Chandigarh, Aug 3 (IANS) Chandigarh UT Adviser Manoj Parida on Monday asked brothers to gift masks to their sisters on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan for their safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, he said: “This Raksha Purnima let us gift masks to our sisters, since we want their safety in corona times.”

Parida is known for his straight talk.

Earlier, Parida had expressed concern over people bringing their minor children for excursions to the famed Sukhna lake here.

He had hinted at use of police force to educate them.

“It was sad to see educated people bringing small kids to the Sukhna lake,” Parida had tweeted.

“I really don’t mind these stupid adults’ early departure through corona, but risking young innocent lives of future generations is criminal. Plan to use police to drill sense in their head. What say?”

With coronavirus cases crossing the 1,000-mark, the Chandigarh administration last week decided not to lift night curfew restrictions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Also, it banned weekend visits of people to the rain-fed Sukhna lake.

