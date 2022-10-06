INDIASCI-TECH

GIGABYTE launches mid-range gaming laptops in India

Taiwanese computer company GIGABYTE on Thursday launched the new G5 series gaming laptops in India.

G5 series come with 11th Gen Intel i5 H series processor, 16GB DDR4 3200Mhz memory and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics card.

The laptops come in three variants — G5 KD equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, the G5 MD supported NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and the G5 GD equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050.

The introductory price of G5 series laptops starts from Rs 68,890 and can be purchased from Flipkart, said the company.

“India has witnessed a meteoric rise in mobile and PC gaming over the last decade. The overall interest in the gaming segment is at an all-time high making it a perfect opportunity for us to take our first steps in the market”, said Sunil Grewal, Director of GIGABYTE Technology India Pvt Ltd.

The new laptops come with 15.6-inch thin bezel FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level Anti-glare Display LCD with a 144Hz Refresh Rate for better gaming experience.

For better sound experience, the G5 series come with DTS: X Ultra audio technology with virtual 7.1-channel surround sound innovation.

To work better under heavy gaming or multi-tasking large apps and files, GIGABYTE laptops come with the ‘WINDFORCE’ cooling technology.

