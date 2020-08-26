Canindia News

Gigi Hadid flaunts baby bump in a glamorous pregnancy photo shoot

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE014

Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Wednesday to share new, never-before-seen portraits of a glamorous pregnancy photo shoot captured by photographer duo Luigi and Iango.

One of the black-and-white images features Hadid barefoot in a draped, seemingly wet, floor-length white dress with slicked-back hair as she cradles her stomach and gazes into the camera.

View this post on Instagram

growin an angel 🙂

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

“Growin an angel :),” Hadid captioned the gorgeous portrait.
In another image, Hadid wears a sheer, bell-sleeved minidress and has her wavy hair cascading down her back. The model simply wrote the date, “7.26.20,” in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

7.26.20 🕊

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on


In the final series of photos, Hadid wears the same sheer dress but dedicates a message to friends, family, and fans who have been checking in on her throughout her pregnancy.

“Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!” she wrote.
Though Hadid spent the bulk of her pregnancy on her family’s Pennsylvania farm, the model and Zayn Malik, her boyfriend and the father of her child, are now residing in New York City as they await the arrival of their baby girl.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Inflammatory bowel disease linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes

CanIndia New Wire Service

Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are undecided on baby girl’s name

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Moms’ obesity in pregnancy linked to lag in sons’ development

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More