Gigi Hadid flaunts baby bump in a glamorous pregnancy photo shoot

Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Wednesday to share new, never-before-seen portraits of a glamorous pregnancy photo shoot captured by photographer duo Luigi and Iango.

One of the black-and-white images features Hadid barefoot in a draped, seemingly wet, floor-length white dress with slicked-back hair as she cradles her stomach and gazes into the camera.

“Growin an angel :),” Hadid captioned the gorgeous portrait.

In another image, Hadid wears a sheer, bell-sleeved minidress and has her wavy hair cascading down her back. The model simply wrote the date, “7.26.20,” in the caption.



In the final series of photos, Hadid wears the same sheer dress but dedicates a message to friends, family, and fans who have been checking in on her throughout her pregnancy.

“Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!” she wrote.

Though Hadid spent the bulk of her pregnancy on her family’s Pennsylvania farm, the model and Zayn Malik, her boyfriend and the father of her child, are now residing in New York City as they await the arrival of their baby girl.