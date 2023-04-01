ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Gigi Hadid shares pictures from NMACC launch, calls it ‘incredible’

NewsWire
0
0

Gigi Hadid recently graced the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai’s BKC area and bowled people over with her gorgeousness.

The American model-TV personality donned a floral-print three-piece set for the occasion and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

The ensemble consisted of a multi-coloured bralette, a sheer long jacket, and flared pants, accessorised with delicate neck chains. She kept her tresses in a half ponytail.

She also shared a few pictures from the event. On one of the pictures that she shared on the story section of her Instagram, she wrote: “Incredible.”

The grand launch event of the centre was attended by who’s who of the entertainment world, such as Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Hollywood stars Zendaya and Tom Holland.

20230401-121601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Post-Partition teleplay ‘Aaj Rang Hai’ reminds of today’s headlines

    Don’t kill me for sharing this, actor Prasanna tells Dhanush on...

    SRK brings Lord Ganpati home with AbRam, feasts on modaks

    Shreya Ghoshal: ‘Boom Padi’ is special as it’s Madhuri’s first-ever garba...