Gionee returns, launches budget smartphone for Rs 5,999 in India

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Breaking its silence after a long hiatus in the smartphone market, Gionee on Tuesday launched a budget device Gionee MAX for Rs 5,999 in India.

The smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart starting August 31, and will be available in three colours – black, red and blue.

“Gionee’s partnership with Flipkart will lead to better understanding of the pulse of the ‘Bharat’ consumer. Gionee Max’s launch is the beginning of a new era for the Gionee brand in India,” Pardeep Jain, Managing Director, JIPL that manages Gionee in the country, said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features 6.1-inch HD+ screen with Full View Dew Drop Display along with 2.5D curved glass.

The device comes with a powerful 5000mAh battery and according to the company, it offers 28 days standby time, 24 hours music, over 9 hours movie time, 42 hours of call time and 12 hours of gaming.

The device is powered by Octa core processor (up to 1.6 GHz), 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM (expandable up to 256GB).

The device is equipped with 13 MP + Bokeh Lens dual rear camera and 5 MP front camera.

Gionee in June launched three affordable smartwatches in India, the Gionee Watch 5 (GSW5), Gionee Watch 4 (GSW4), and Gionee Senorita (GSW3).

–IANS

