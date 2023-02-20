INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANSlife) Every time Influencer Giorgia Andriani appears on the television, she is renowned for working her magic. The model is a Gen-Z fashionista when it comes to rocking glam or stylish styles. Here is your guide to the greatest Giorgia Andriani-inspired makeup looks to ace on your date night, whether you’re going for gentle romantic glam or an electric bold one.

The Classic Winged Liner

A good ol’ classic makeup look that has been our savior since forever, the winged liner look is perfect to ace on your date night. Give a chic twist to this look just like actress Giorgia Andriani and you are all set to slay in style. Like Giorgia, you can choose to keep your makeup neutral and let your eyes do all the talking.

Fiery Red Lip Look

Go bold or go home! A fiery and stunning red lip look is a fashionista’s favorite always. When in doubt about your makeup look, slay in style like Giorgia and play it safe with a stunning red lip look. Just like the actress, keep your makeup minimal and choose a complementary shade of red to add glam and drama to your outfit.

Minimal Glam at Its Best

If you are someone who likes to keep it glam in the most minimal way, then this makeup look is exactly what you need to recreate on your date night. We are absolutely in love with Giorgia’s minimal glam look. A little bit of glitter with a neutral makeup tone is perfect to look your best in the most subtle way. Go for trendy accessories and open flouncy tresses to accentuate the attire.

A Pop Of Colour? Yes Please!

A little pop of color makes everything better, and Giorgia’s makeup look with an electrifying shade of blue eyeshadow is perfect to keep up your style. With simple and subtle outfits, an eclectic makeup look is a must. When opting for colourful eyeshadow, make sure to balance the look with neutral tone of lip shade like Giorgia.

