Actress Giorgia Andriani, who has featured in the song “Little star” with “Bigg Boss 13” star Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha, has spoken about some of her other favourite Punjabi songs.

“I am a very big fan of Punjabi music, that’s what draws me close to it. My favourite Punjabi songs of the moment are ‘Bombay to Punjab’ by Divine and ‘Mexico koka’ by Karan Aujla. And of course, the Hindi song that I’m drawn to the most at the moment is ‘Little star’,” Giorgia said.

She added: “I can say that it’s been the most spontaneous and fun work experience I’ve had so far, I enjoyed every bit of it. Shehnaz and Shehbaz are such loving, genuine and fun people. It’s been a great experience working with them.”

The song is presented by Shehnaaz, and has lyrics by Monty Hunter. The music is produced by G Skillz.

–IANS

dc/vnc